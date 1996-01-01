3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the amount of each product in grams that can be produced in the following reaction, then identify which reactant is in excess and calculate its remaining mass in grams:
(1.6 g H2S) + (9.5 g CaBr2) → (x g HBr) + (y g CaS)
Calculate the amount of each product in grams that can be produced in the following reaction, then identify which reactant is in excess and calculate its remaining mass in grams:
(1.6 g H2S) + (9.5 g CaBr2) → (x g HBr) + (y g CaS)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = 3.8 g HBr;
y = 6.8 g CaS
excess reactant: CaBr2; mass remaining = 0.1 g
y = 6.8 g CaS
excess reactant: CaBr2; mass remaining = 0.1 g
B
x = 7.6 g HBr
y = 3.4 g CaS
excess reactant: CaBr2; mass remaining = 7.9 g
y = 3.4 g CaS
excess reactant: CaBr2; mass remaining = 7.9 g
C
x = 3.8 g HBr
y = 6.8 g CaS
excess reactant: CaBr2; mass remaining = 7.9 g
y = 6.8 g CaS
excess reactant: CaBr2; mass remaining = 7.9 g
D
x = 7.6 g HBr
y = 3.4 g CaS
excess reactant: CaBr2; mass remaining = 0.1 g
y = 3.4 g CaS
excess reactant: CaBr2; mass remaining = 0.1 g