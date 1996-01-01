3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equation for the reaction of Na2S with HCl is Na2S + HCl → H2S + 2 NaCl. The volume of 1.00 mol of H2S under the reaction conditions is 30.26 L. How much gas in liters is formed by 1.09 g Na2S and 1.67 g HCl? What is the limiting reactant?
The equation for the reaction of Na2S with HCl is Na2S + HCl → H2S + 2 NaCl. The volume of 1.00 mol of H2S under the reaction conditions is 30.26 L. How much gas in liters is formed by 1.09 g Na2S and 1.67 g HCl? What is the limiting reactant?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Na2S is the limiting reagent. 1.38 liters of gas are formed.
B
HCl is the limiting reagent. 1.38 liters of gas are formed.
C
Na2S is the limiting reagent. 0.733 liters of gas are formed.
D
HCl is the limiting reagent. 0.733 liters of gas are formed.