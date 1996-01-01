The equation for the reaction of Na 2 S with HCl is Na 2 S + HCl → H 2 S + 2 NaCl. The volume of 1.00 mol of H 2 S under the reaction conditions is 30.26 L. How much gas in liters is formed by 1.09 g Na 2 S and 1.67 g HCl? What is the limiting reactant?