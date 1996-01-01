6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a galvanic cell with the following reaction:
2 Au3+(aq) + 3 Pb(s) → 3 Pb2+(aq) + 2 Au(s)
What is the potential of the cell at 25.0 °C if the concentrations of Pb2+(aq) and Au3+(aq) are 0.250 M and 0.0150 M, respectively? (E°red,Pb2+ = −0.13 V, E°red,Au3+ = 1.50 V)
Consider a galvanic cell with the following reaction:
2 Au3+(aq) + 3 Pb(s) → 3 Pb2+(aq) + 2 Au(s)
What is the potential of the cell at 25.0 °C if the concentrations of Pb2+(aq) and Au3+(aq) are 0.250 M and 0.0150 M, respectively? (E°red,Pb2+ = −0.13 V, E°red,Au3+ = 1.50 V)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.44 V
B
1.37 V
C
1.58 V
D
1.61 V