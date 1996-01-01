6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
A galvanic cell is made up of a chromium electrode dipped in a 0.015 M Cr(NO3)3 and a lanthanum electrode dipped in a solution of La(NO3)3. What is the concentration of La3+ in the La(NO3)3 solution if the cell potential measured at 25 °C is 1.63 V? (E°red,La3+ = −2.38 V; E°red,Cr3+ = −0.73 V)
A galvanic cell is made up of a chromium electrode dipped in a 0.015 M Cr(NO3)3 and a lanthanum electrode dipped in a solution of La(NO3)3. What is the concentration of La3+ in the La(NO3)3 solution if the cell potential measured at 25 °C is 1.63 V? (E°red,La3+ = −2.38 V; E°red,Cr3+ = −0.73 V)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.15 M
B
0.33 M
C
0.015 M
D
0.033 M