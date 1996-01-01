A galvanic cell is made up of a chromium electrode dipped in a 0.015 M Cr(NO 3 ) 3 and a lanthanum electrode dipped in a solution of La(NO 3 ) 3 . What is the concentration of La3+ in the La(NO 3 ) 3 solution if the cell potential measured at 25 °C is 1.63 V? (E° red,La3+ = −2.38 V; E° red,Cr3+ = −0.73 V)