18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
At the equivalence point, what is the pH for the titration of 0.15 M HClO and 0.15 M KOH? What is a suitable indicator for the titration? (Ka HClO = 3.0×10−8)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pH = 1.12
Indicator = Methyl violet
Indicator = Methyl violet
B
pH = 3.80
Indicator = Bromophenol blue
Indicator = Bromophenol blue
C
pH = 10.20
Indicator = Thymolphthalein
Indicator = Thymolphthalein
D
pH = 12.88
Indicator = Indigo carmine
Indicator = Indigo carmine