8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
The oxidation of nitric oxide to nitrogen dioxide is one of the key steps in the industrial production of nitric acid. The oxidation of 2 mol of NO(g) to NO2(g) releases 114 kJ of heat. NO2(g) has the enthalpy of formation of 33.2 kJ. What is the enthalpy of formation for NO(g)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
66.4 kJ/mol
B
+90.2 kJ/mol
C
45.3 kJ/mol
D
−90.2 kJ/mol