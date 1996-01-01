Assume that an acidic solution of H n A, symbolized by a violet sphere, and an aqueous solution of OH−, symbolized by a green sphere, are allowed to mix. Boxes (a) through (c) show three potential outcomes, where the orange spheres stand in for An−, the acid's anion:

Which of the following reactions matches which box?

Reaction 1: H 3 AsO 4 + H 2 O ⇌ H 2 AsO 4 − + H 3 O+

Reaction 2: H 2 S + H 2 O ⇌ HS− + H 3 O+