6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molecular Equations
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume that an acidic solution of HnA, symbolized by a violet sphere, and an aqueous solution of OH−, symbolized by a green sphere, are allowed to mix. Boxes (a) through (c) show three potential outcomes, where the orange spheres stand in for An−, the acid's anion:
Which of the following reactions matches which box?
Reaction 1: H3AsO4 + H2O ⇌ H2AsO4− + H3O+
Reaction 2: H2S + H2O ⇌ HS− + H3O+
Reaction 3: HBr + + H2O ⇌ Br− + H3O+
Assume that an acidic solution of HnA, symbolized by a violet sphere, and an aqueous solution of OH−, symbolized by a green sphere, are allowed to mix. Boxes (a) through (c) show three potential outcomes, where the orange spheres stand in for An−, the acid's anion:
Which of the following reactions matches which box?
Reaction 1: H3AsO4 + H2O ⇌ H2AsO4− + H3O+
Reaction 2: H2S + H2O ⇌ HS− + H3O+
Reaction 3: HBr + + H2O ⇌ Br− + H3O+
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction 1 matches Box a.
Reaction 2 matches Box b.
Reaction 3 matches Box c.
Reaction 2 matches Box b.
Reaction 3 matches Box c.
B
Reaction 1 matches Box b.
Reaction 2 matches Box c.
Reaction 3 matches Box a.
Reaction 2 matches Box c.
Reaction 3 matches Box a.
C
Reaction 1 matches Box c.
Reaction 2 matches Box b.
Reaction 3 matches Box a.
Reaction 2 matches Box b.
Reaction 3 matches Box a.
D
Reaction 1 matches Box a.
Reaction 2 matches Box c.
Reaction 3 matches Box b.
Reaction 2 matches Box c.
Reaction 3 matches Box b.