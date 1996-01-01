6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the following statement as correct or incorrect and give an explanation for your answer: The addition of a strong acid to an aqueous solution of a nonelectrolyte (such as acetone) will have no effect on the electrical conductivity of the solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Correct: The strong acid will not dissociate in the presence of the nonelectrolyte.
B
Incorrect: A strong acid will produce ions to make the solution conductive.
C
Correct: The strong acid will produce ions but the nonelectrolyte particles will interfere with the conductivity.
D
Incorrect: Strong acid will not produce ions but the solution will nevertheless be conductive.