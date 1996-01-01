15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction O3(g) + 2 NO2(g) → O2(g) + N2O5(g) was determined to be first order with respect to both O3(g) and NO2(g). The following reaction mechanism was proposed:
O3(g) + NO2(g) → NO3(g) + O2(g)
NO3(g) + NO2(g) → N2O5(g)
Based on the rate law, which is the rate-determining step.
The reaction O3(g) + 2 NO2(g) → O2(g) + N2O5(g) was determined to be first order with respect to both O3(g) and NO2(g). The following reaction mechanism was proposed:
O3(g) + NO2(g) → NO3(g) + O2(g)
NO3(g) + NO2(g) → N2O5(g)
Based on the rate law, which is the rate-determining step.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
O3(g) + NO2(g) → NO3(g) + O2(g)
B
NO3(g) + NO2(g) → N2O5(g)
C
Neither steps are rate-determining steps.