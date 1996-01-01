The reaction O 3 (g) + 2 NO 2 (g) → O 2 (g) + N 2 O 5 (g) was determined to be first order with respect to both O 3 (g) and NO 2 (g). The following reaction mechanism was proposed:

O 3 (g) + NO 2 (g) → NO 3 (g) + O 2 (g)

NO 3 (g) + NO 2 (g) → N 2 O 5 (g)

Based on the rate law, which is the rate-determining step.