19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Entropy
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which has the higher entropy (per mole) between methanol at 64.6 °C and 1 atm and methanol at 80 °C and 0.5 atm (Tb for methanol is 64.6 °C).
Identify which has the higher entropy (per mole) between methanol at 64.6 °C and 1 atm and methanol at 80 °C and 0.5 atm (Tb for methanol is 64.6 °C).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The value for entropy is the same
B
Insufficient information for comparison
C
Methanol at 80 °C and 0.5 atm
D
Methanol at 64.6 °C and 1 atm