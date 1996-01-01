7. Gases
Partial Pressure
7. Gases Partial Pressure
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The experimental setup depicted in the following diagram shows two gas cylinders of equal volume connected to each other with an empty tube and a stopcock. Which gas will have a greater partial pressure after the stopcock is opened and the gases are allowed to mix?
A
Green gas will have a greater partial pressure.
B
Brown gas will have a greater partial pressure.
C
Both gases will have equal partial pressures.
D
Partial pressures cannot be determined without any P, V, T values.