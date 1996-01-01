A driver who is almost out of fuel may claim to be "running on fumes." What is the maximum distance a taxi could travel if its 30.0-gallon gas tank contained only diesel vapor and it gets 20.0 miles per gallon on diesel? Assume that diesel has a density of 0.830 g/mL, an average molar mass of 167 g/mol, a pressure of 246 mm Hg, and a temperature of 40 °C.