16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following hypothetical equilibrium reaction: 2A(g) ⇌ 2B(g), Kc = 5.64
Determine the concentrations of A and B once equilibrium is established assuming you start only with 2.50 M of A.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[A] = 1.82 M; [B] = 0.881 M
B
[A] = 0.740 M; [B] = 1.76 M
C
[A] = 1.15 M; [B] = 0.740 M
D
[A] = 2.50 M; [B] = 1.48 M