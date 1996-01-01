3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a laboratory, a student accidentally spills 300 g of glacial acetic acid (CH3CO2H) which is 99.5% acetic acid by mass. Calculate the mass (in g) of sodium bicarbonate required to neutralize the spill.
In a laboratory, a student accidentally spills 300 g of glacial acetic acid (CH3CO2H) which is 99.5% acetic acid by mass. Calculate the mass (in g) of sodium bicarbonate required to neutralize the spill.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
350.3 g NaHCO3
B
395.1 g NaHCO3
C
417.6 g NaHCO3
D
432.2 g NaHCO3