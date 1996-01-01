3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about limiting reactants is true?
Which of the following statements about limiting reactants is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The maximum mass of products formed in a reaction does not depend upon the quantity of the limiting reactant.
B
At the end of the reaction, there is some amount of limiting reactant left.
C
The limiting reactant determines how fast or slow a chemical reaction will proceed.
D
The limiting reactant is the one which is consumed first in a chemical reaction.