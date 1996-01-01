19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
77PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the reaction A3 (g) + B3 (g) ⇌ 3 AB (g), A and B atoms are represented as green and red colors in the diagram, respectively. Which box represents the system at equilibrium if Kc = 1?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Box 1 is at equilibrium
B
Box 2 is at equilibrium
C
Box 3 is at equilibrium
D
All of the boxes are at equilibrium