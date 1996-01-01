1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density of Geometric Objects
1. Intro to General Chemistry Density of Geometric Objects
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three identical spheres are made up of iron, palladium, and titanium with the following densities 7.87 g/cm3, 11.9 g/cm3, and 4.51 g/cm3, respectively. Arrange the spheres in order of increasing mass.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
iron < titanium < palladium
B
iron < palladium < titanium
C
titanium < iron < palladium
D
titanium < palladium < iron
E
palladium < iron < titanium
F
palladium < titanium < iron