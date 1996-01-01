18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the molar mass of the weak acid in the following scenario: A 2.50 mL solution of 3.00 M NaOH was mixed with a 6.51 g sample of a weak acid with Ka = 6.2x10-10. The resulting solution was diluted to 500.0 mL and was measured to have a pH of 7.72.
Find the molar mass of the weak acid in the following scenario: A 2.50 mL solution of 3.00 M NaOH was mixed with a 6.51 g sample of a weak acid with Ka = 6.2x10-10. The resulting solution was diluted to 500.0 mL and was measured to have a pH of 7.72.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
34 g/mol
B
49 g/mol
C
52 g/mol
D
28 g/mol