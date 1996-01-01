Potassium hydrogen phthalate (KHC 8 H 4 O 4 ), abbreviated as KHP, is used for the standardization of bases used for titrations. The concentration of a lithium hydroxide solution was precisely determined by titrating 0.8585 g of KHP with the LiOH solution. A total of 19.63 mL of the LiOH solution was used to reach the equivalence point. Calculate the concentration of the LiOH solution.