The enzyme nitrile hydratase catalyzes the reaction of malonitriles with water to form cyanocarboxamides; K c = 4.89 at 25 °C.

malonitriles ⇌ cyanocarboxamides

What are the equilibrium concentrations of malonitriles and cyanocarboxamides when a reaction mixture with [malonitriles] = 0.00135 M and [cyanocarboxamides] = 0.00128 M reaches equilibrium in the presence of nitrile hydratase at 25 °C? Due to the fact that water's concentration in diluted solutions is nearly identical to that of pure water, it can be excluded from the equilibrium equation.