16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 500 K, the equilibrium constant (Kc) for the following reaction is 1.68.
N2(g) + 2 O2(g) → N2O4(g)
If the reaction is performed in a 1.00 L vessel at 500 K, how much N2O4 must be placed in the vessel to contain 0.178 mol of N2 at equilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.127 M
B
0.356 M
C
0.178 M
D
0.216 M