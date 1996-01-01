7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Argon in the atmosphere has a partial pressure of 946.4 Pa at the standard sea level temperature of 288 K. Determine the number of argon atoms present in 1.00 liter of argon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.45×1020 Ar atoms
B
2.16×1020 Ar atoms
C
3.15×1020 Ar atoms
D
2.38×1020 Ar atoms