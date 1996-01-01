14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 30°C, the solubility of bromoform (CHBr3) and carbon tetrabromide (CBr4) in water is 3.2 g/L and 0.24 g/L , respectively. Explain the greater solubility of Bromoform in water than carbon tetrabromide.
A
Bromoform has a greater solubility in water because it is polar and has weaker solute-solvent interactions with water than carbon tetrabromide
B
Bromoform has a lower solubility in water because it is polar and has stronger solute-solvent interactions with water than carbon tetrabromide
C
Bromoform has a greater solubility in water because it is polar and has stronger solute-solvent interactions with water than carbon tetrabromide
D
Bromoform has a lower solubility in water because it is nonpolar and has weaker solute-solvent interactions with water than carbon tetrabromide