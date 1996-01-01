8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A reaction takes place which resulted in an internal energy change of +68.4 kJ and a decrease in the volume of 11.5 L. If the reaction takes place at a constant pressure of 1.22 atm, calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction. (1 L•atm = 101.325 J)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔH = +69.8 kJ
B
ΔH = +67.0 kJ
C
ΔH = –69.8 kJ
D
ΔH = –67.0 kJ