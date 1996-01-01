Solid carbon dioxide, more commonly known as dry ice, is directly converted to gas when heated instead of melting first. Adding warm water to dry ice is enough to promote this process.

Calculate the mass of dry ice added to 25.0 L of water at 70°C given that the dry ice completely sublimes when the water reaches 20°C. Assume no heat is lost to the surroundings. The ΔH° f for CO 2 (s) is -427.4 kJ/mol.