A photographer was on a trip to an exotic place to capture stunning landscapes when the electrical system of his RV was knocked out. He tried to locate himself on the road using the maps app on his tablet but the tablet's battery was dead. In his RV, he found safety matches that he could use to make a 1.0 M KClO 3 solution. He bought his RV from an old photographer, so he was able to find a small amount of silver nitrate (AgNO 3 ) and made a 1.0 M solution. He was wearing a silver ring and had a $100 American Platinum Eagle coin in his pocket. He used a paper towel dipped in salt solution as a salt bridge.

The battery in the tablet requires 5.0 V for charging. Can this battery charge his tablet?