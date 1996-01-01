19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the diagram below, the yellow line represents ΔH while the blue line represents TΔS. The diagram illustrates the change of ΔH and TΔS with temperature for a theoretical reaction:
Identify the range of temperatures where the reaction occurs spontaneously.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction occurs spontaneously at temperatures less than 450 K.
B
The reaction occurs spontaneously at temperatures greater than 450 K.
C
The reaction occurs spontaneously only at temperature exactly equal to 450 K.