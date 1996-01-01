19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following equation shows the process of industrial manufacturing of tetrachloromethane (CCl4) from methane (CH4):
CH4(g) + 4 Cl2(g) → CCl4(l) + 4 HCl(g)
Identify the reaction as spontaneous or nonspontaneous under standard conditions. How does the reaction spontaneity change if the reaction is carried out in the presence of NaOH? Is it possible to produce CCl4 from carbon and chlorine under standard conditions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is not spontaneous.
Spontaneity increases when NaOH is added.
CCl4 cannot be synthesized from its elements under standard conditions.
B
The reaction is spontaneous.
Spontaneity decreases when NaOH is added.
CCl4 cannot be synthesized from its elements under standard conditions.
C
The reaction is not spontaneous.
Spontaneity decreases when NaOH is added.
CCl4 can be synthesized from its elements under standard conditions.
D
The reaction is spontaneous.
Spontaneity increases when NaOH is added.
CCl4 can be synthesized from its elements under standard conditions.
