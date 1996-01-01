18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The titration curve for two monoprotic acids is illustrated below. What is the pKa for the weak acid?
The titration curve for two monoprotic acids is illustrated below. What is the pKa for the weak acid?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Curve A is the curve for the weak acid. It has a pKa of 1.5.
B
Curve A is the curve for the weak acid. It has a pKa of 8.0.
C
Curve B is the curve for the weak acid. It has a pKa of 6.5.
D
Curve B is the curve for the weak acid. It has a pKa of 10.5.