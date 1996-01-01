12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
If two atomic orbitals (such as s and p) from the same atom are combined together, will the newly formed orbital be a molecular orbital or a hybrid orbital?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Molecular orbital because the combination of atomic orbitals always leads to molecule orbitals.
B
Hybrid orbital because the two atomic orbitals are from the same atom.