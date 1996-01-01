12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
The diagram below shows the Lewis structure of propyne, a gas once used for welding purposes. Determine the bond angles and hybridizations for each of the labeled carbon atoms.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A: 120°, sp2
B: 109.5°, sp3
B
A: 180°, sp
B: 109.5°, sp3
C
A: 180°, sp
B: 120°, sp2
D
A: 120°, sp2
B: 120°, sp2
