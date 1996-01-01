14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the compound that would be more soluble in n-octane, C8H18 from the following pair: ethylene glycol, HOCH2CH2OH or toluene, C6H5CH3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Toluene, C6H5CH5 and ethylene glycol, CH2OHCH2OH are equally soluble in n-octane, C8H18.
B
Both toluene, C6H5CH5 and ethylene glycol, CH2OHCH2OH are not soluble in n-octane, C8H18.
C
Ethylene glycol, CH2OHCH2OH, is more soluble in n-octane, C8H18.
D
Toluene, C6H5CH5, is more soluble in n-octane, C8H18.