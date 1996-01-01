14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
14. Solutions Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which of the following vitamins is water soluble and/or fat soluble.
Determine which of the following vitamins is water soluble and/or fat soluble.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Water soluble: Vitamin D; Fat soluble: Vitamin C
B
Both Vitamin C and Vitamin D are water soluble
C
Both Vitamin C and Vitamin D are fat soluble
D
Water soluble: Vitamin C; Fat soluble: Vitamin D