The interconversion of molecules X and Y is a first-order reversible reaction:

where k f is the rate constant of the forward reaction with a value of 4.5×10–4 s–1 while k r is the rate constant of the reverse reaction with a value of 1.5×10–4 s–1. This reaction does not go to completion but reaches a state of equilibrium when k r and k f are virtually similar with comparable reactant and product concentrations. Which of the following plot depicts how forward and reverse reaction rates change over time?