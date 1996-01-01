15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
The interconversion of molecules X and Y is a first-order reversible reaction:
where kf is the rate constant of the forward reaction with a value of 4.5×10–4 s–1 while kr is the rate constant of the reverse reaction with a value of 1.5×10–4 s–1. This reaction does not go to completion but reaches a state of equilibrium when kr and kf are virtually similar with comparable reactant and product concentrations. Which of the following plot depicts how forward and reverse reaction rates change over time?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D