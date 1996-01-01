15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction that is described below is first order in both Y (green spheres) and Z (orange spheres):
Y + Z → products Rate = k[Y][Z]
If the volume in each vessel is the same, what are the relative rates of this reaction in (i) — (iv)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The relative rates of this reaction in vessels (i) — (iv) are 2:3:4:5.
B
The relative rates of this reaction in vessels (i) — (iv) are 6:4:5:6.
C
The relative rates of this reaction in vessels (i) — (iv) are 4:6:6:3.
D
The relative rates of this reaction in vessels (i) — (iv) are 2:4:5:3.