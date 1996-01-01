6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the i) identity and ii) mass of the precipitate formed when a 15.0 mL aliquot of 0.200 M CuCl2 is mixed to 50.0 mL of 0.180 M NaOH and allowed to react.
A
i) Cu(OH)2(s); ii) 0.293 g
B
i) NaCl(s); ii) 0.327 g
C
i) Cu(OH)2; ii) 0.221 g
D
i) NaCl(s); ii) 0.386 g