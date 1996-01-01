13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
At standard pressure, iodine (I2) has a melting point of 113.7°C and a boiling point of 184.3°C. Its liquid phase has a density of 3.96 g/cm3 and its solid phase has a density of 4.93 g/cm3. Its critical temperature and pressure are 546°C and 115 atm while its triple point is at 114°C and 0.12 atm. Starting from a point at 75°C and 5.0 atm the following changes were made:
Step 1: The temperature is increased to 200°C at a constant pressure.
Step 2: The pressure is decreased to 0.500 atm at a constant temperature.
Step 3: The temperature is decreased to 115°C at a constant pressure.
Step 4: The pressure is decreased to 0.050 atm at a constant temperature.
Identify the starting phase and final phases of I2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The initial phase of I2 is liquid and the final phase of I2 is gas.
B
The initial phase of I2 is solid and the final phase of I2 is liquid.
C
The initial phase of I2 is liquid and the final phase of I2 is solid.
D
The initial phase of I2 is solid and the final phase of I2 is gas.
E
The initial phase of I2 is solid and the final phase of I2 is solid.