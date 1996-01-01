At standard pressure, iodine (I 2 ) has a melting point of 113.7°C and a boiling point of 184.3°C. Its liquid phase has a density of 3.96 g/cm3 and its solid phase has a density of 4.93 g/cm3. Its critical temperature and pressure are 546°C and 115 atm while its triple point is at 114°C and 0.12 atm. Starting from a point at 75°C and 5.0 atm the following changes were made:

Step 1: The temperature is increased to 200°C at a constant pressure.

Step 2: The pressure is decreased to 0.500 atm at a constant temperature.

Step 3: The temperature is decreased to 115°C at a constant pressure.

Step 4: The pressure is decreased to 0.050 atm at a constant temperature.