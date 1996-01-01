16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
A reaction vessel at 25 °C contains a mixture of nitric oxide (NO) and oxygen (O2) at 2.50 atm and 1.75 atm, respectively. The following reaction takes place upon the addition of a catalyst:
2NO(g) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2NO2(g)
When the equilibrium state is attained, the total pressure inside the reaction vessel is found to be 3.80 atm. What is the value of Kc for this reaction?
A reaction vessel at 25 °C contains a mixture of nitric oxide (NO) and oxygen (O2) at 2.50 atm and 1.75 atm, respectively. The following reaction takes place upon the addition of a catalyst:
2NO(g) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2NO2(g)
When the equilibrium state is attained, the total pressure inside the reaction vessel is found to be 3.80 atm. What is the value of Kc for this reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.243
B
4.11
C
5.96
D
6.75