The enthalpy of fusion of water is 6.01 kJ/mol. Sunlight striking Earth's surface supplies 168 W per square meter (1 W = 1 watt = 1 J/s). The specific heat capacity of ice is 2.032 J/g°C. If the initial temperature of a 1.00 square meter patch of ice is −5.0°C, what is its final temperature after being in sunlight for 12 h, assuming no phase changes and assuming that sunlight penetrates uniformly to a depth of 1.00 cm?