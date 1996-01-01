8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate the standard change in enthalpy for the melting of ice. (The ΔH °f for H2O(s) is -291.8 kJ/mol.) Use this value to calculate the mass of ice required to cool 355 mL of a beverage from room temperature (25.0 °C) to 0.0 °C. Assume that the specific heat capacity and density of the beverage are the same as those of water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
121.3 g
B
111.5 g
C
123.5 g
D
119.8 g