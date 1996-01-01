3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
75PRACTICE PROBLEM
The combustion of gasoline produces carbon dioxide and water. Assume gasoline to be pure pentane (C5H12) and calculate the mass (in kg) of carbon dioxide that is added to the atmosphere per 1.0 kg of pentane burned. (Hint: Begin by writing a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.0 kg
B
2.5 kg
C
3.0 kg
D
5.0 kg