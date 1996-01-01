3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
If 0.950 mol of P4 is allowed to react with 3.95 mol of H2, calculate the mass in grams of PH3 that can be produced and determine the mass in grams of the excess reactant remaining.
P4 + 6 H2 → 4 PH3
A
mass of PH3 produced = 48.4 g
excess reactant: H2; mass H2 remaining = 28.2 g
B
mass of PH3 produced = 22.4 g
excess reactant: P4; mass P4 remaining = 122 g
C
mass of PH3 produced = 129 g
excess reactant: H2; mass H2 remaining = 7.71 g
D
mass of PH3 produced = 89.5 g
excess reactant: P4; mass P4 remaining = 36.1 g
