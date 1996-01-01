3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
When 3.2 mol of C7H8, 3.2 mol of C6H14, and 3.2 mol of CH3(CH2)3COOH are reacted with oxygen and undergo complete combustion, determine the compound that produces the least number of moles of H2O.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C7H8
B
C6H14
C
CH3(CH2)3COOH
D
The three compounds will produce equal amounts of H2O.