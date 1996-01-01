19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Diamond, graphite, and fullerene are elemental forms of carbon. If the S° for C(diamond) is 2.43 J/mol-K and S° for C(graphite) is 5.69 J/mol-K, which statement is correct regarding the value of S° for C20 fullerene based on the S° of diamond and graphite? Explain
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C20 fullerene will have a S° smaller than the S° of diamond because it has greater translation freedom than diamond
B
C20 fullerene will have a S° between the S° of diamond and graphite because it has a molecular complexity between diamond and graphite
C
C20 fullerene will have a S° greater than the S° of graphite because it occupies a larger volume than diamond and graphite