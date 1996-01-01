The complete combustion of octane, C 8 H 18 , a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C 8 H 18 (l) + 25 O 2 (g) → 16 CO 2 (g) + 18 H 2 O(g) (c) Octane has a density of 0.692 g/mL at 20°C. How many grams of O 2 are required to burn 22.0 gal of C 8 H 18 ?