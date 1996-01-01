3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
74PRACTICE PROBLEM
The complete combustion of octane, C8H18, a component of gasoline, proceeds as follows: 2 C8H18(l) + 25 O2(g) → 16 CO2(g) + 18 H2O(g) (c) Octane has a density of 0.692 g/mL at 20°C. How many grams of O2 are required to burn 22.0 gal of C8H18?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.67×105 g O2
B
4.04×105 g O2
C
377 g O2
D
404 g O2