19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The dissociation reaction X2 (g) ⇌ 2X (g) has the following system representations of possible initial states 1, 2, and 3, and the equilibrium state. Determine the ΔG for the dissociation reaction when the system is in a state of equilibrium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔG < 0
B
ΔG = 0
C
ΔG > 0
D
Insufficient information for estimation of ΔG