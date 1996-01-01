6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the type of reaction occurring given that it is carried out in standard conditions.
H2 and Cl2 gas combine to form HCl gas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Combustion reaction
B
Single-replacement reaction
C
Neutralization reaction
D
Redox reaction