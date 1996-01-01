15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction is a reversible reaction of the first order.
Its forward and reverse reactions have corresponding rate constants of 1.5×10−4 s−1 and 1.0×10−4 s−1. When kf and kr have comparable values, the reaction does not proceed to completion but instead reaches equilibrium, where the concentrations of reactants and products are equal. Give the rate laws for both the forward and reverse reactions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
forward reaction: rate = kr[Z]
reverse reaction: rate = kf[Y]
B
forward reaction: rate = kf[Y]
reverse reaction: rate = kr[Z]
C
forward reaction: rate = kf[Z]
reverse reaction: rate = kr[Y]
D
forward reaction: rate = kr[Y]
reverse reaction: rate = kf[Z]
