An initial concentration of 0.0199 M of N2O4 gas was in a 1.5 L container. Assuming that the heat of the reaction is temperature-independent, determine the initial rate at which the first-order decomposition of N2O4 into 2 moles of NO2 absorbs heat (J/s). Consider the rate constant value for this reaction as 3.4×10-4 s-1 and the heat of the reaction as 5.53×104 J/mol.
A
0.68 J/s
B
6.8 J/s
C
5.6 J/s
D
0.56 J/s