An initial concentration of 0.0199 M of N 2 O 4 gas was in a 1.5 L container. Assuming that the heat of the reaction is temperature-independent, determine the initial rate at which the first-order decomposition of N 2 O 4 into 2 moles of NO 2 absorbs heat (J/s). Consider the rate constant value for this reaction as 3.4×10-4 s-1 and the heat of the reaction as 5.53×104 J/mol.