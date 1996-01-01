8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 15.0 g mixture of LiCl and KNO3 are dissolved in 150.0 g of water, causing the temperature to increase by 1.68 ºC. Using the heats of dissolution of each component, calculate the mass of each component of the mixture. Use the specific heat of water for the solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.7 g LiCl and 11.3 g KNO3
B
5.2 g LiCl and 9.8 g KNO3
C
6.7 g LiCl and 8.3 g KNO3
D
7.2 g LiCl and 7.8 g KNO3